WWE News: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson REVEALS what Hulk Hogan told him after their iconic WrestleMania 18 match

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently opened up about his iconic WrestleMania 18 match with Hulk Hogan and revealed what Hogan said to him after the match. Read on to find out.

The Rock and Hulk Hogan locked horns in an icon vs icon at WrestleMania 18 and it was everything that the WWE fans could ever hope for. Their power-packed performance made it one of the greatest matches in the history of WrestleMania. During a recent Instagram Stay At Home live chat, Dwayne opened up about the match and gave his fans some behind the scene information about the fight. He revealed that they had decided that Dwayne will end up winning the match, before they even entered the ring.

However, he was still worried that Hulk would break the deal and put him over. For the unversed, after putting up a great fight, The wrestling legend let Dwayne pin him down and win the match. “Even though we agreed that I was going to win the match and he was going to pass the torch to me. The wrestling world is funny, I’ve learned because I grew up in the wrestling business, that you don’t count your chickens until they hatch, they come out of the egg and it’s happening. So I wasn’t assuming I was going to win. I was just waiting for Hogan to give me the green light,” he said in the video.

He further revealed that after winning the match, the two wrestlers went backstage and Dwayne gave Hulk a giant hug to say thank you. And he told The Rock that he deserved the victory. “When we got to the back, I gave Hogan the biggest, hardest hug I could and I said ‘thank you for passing the torch’. He said, ‘you deserve it, brother’, or something to that effect. ‘Carry it well, like I did when Andre passed me the torch’,” he recalled during the live video.

