WWE News: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he is open to a match with Roman Reigns: You never say never

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ reflected on the possibility of facing Roman Reigns for a WWE match and said he is open to it. Read on to know more.

Ever since he started practicing social distancing, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is keeping himself and his fans entertained by regularly doing a Q&A session on Instagram Live, where he answers questions asked by his fans on social media. In his latest Instagram Live, the wrestler turned actor reflected on the possibility of locking horns with WWE superstar Roman Reigns in a wrestling match. The 47-year-old stated that he is open to a match with Roman and that it would require a proper venue and business model.

Dwayne and Roman are two of the greatest Samoan wrestlers who have made their mark in the wrestling world. The two are also very close to each other and even featured together in the 2019 action-comedy ‘Hobbs and Shaw’. Speaking about a future match between the two, the actor said, “I think anything is possible. Sure, of course, I'm always open. That's the cool thing about professional wrestling, there is an adaptability to wrestling. You never say never in the world of pro wrestling".

Calling Roman family, he added, “You never say never to Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in the business for a very long time. Very, very close friend and confidant. You never say no. For something like that to happen, I think the venue would have to be right. The business model would have be right. But I'm very close with Roman, he's family to me, so we will see.”

Meanwhile, Roman recently revealed that he and his wife Galina Becker are expecting twins. He announced the happy news during the interview which was taken before WrestleMania 36, but the footage was released on April 15. “Three [kids], with two in the oven. I’m looking to be Papa Bear Five. Breaking news, we haven’t shared that,” he said he said while smiling during an interview with Muscle & Fitness.

