WWE News: Edge and Randy Orton confirmed for next week's RAW; Check out fans reaction

WWE has confirmed wrestling super stars Edge and Randy Orton for next week's RAW and the fans are flipping out. Check out their reaction.

Edge And Randy Orton have stayed away from the wrestling scene after appearing in WrestleMania 36 last month. The two locked horns in a Last Man Standing Match which ended with Edge brutally defeating Randy. It was one of the most heated matches of this year’s Wrestlemania event, and it was loaded with action from start to finish. During the match, we also saw Edge’s emotions on full display as he ended the fight with tears in his eyes. Now, WWE has confirmed the two wrestling superstars for next week's RAW.

During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE aired a promo for next week’s RAW and it advertised Randy and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. “Edge and randy on raw next week , Becky returns Chile I can’t wait,” a fan reacted to the announcement. “Y'all just gonna casually announce Edge's first match on RAW in 9 years,” another fan tweeted. “Some Random Dude Said: ‘Why? Edge Beat Orton In A Last Man Standing Match, What More Can This Rivalry Offer?’ Bro Shut The F*** Up And Appreciate That Edge & Randy Orton Are Gonna Wrestle Each Other On Monday Night Raw, In 2020, During A Quarantine,” another fan commented.

While many of them were excited to see the two back in action, the announcement left some fans confused. Considering Edge recently defeated the wrestling star at WrestleMania, fans couldn’t understand why the platform was still pursuing the feud. “I thought Edge vs Orton got a definitive ending so I'm wondering why it's continuing,” a WWE fan wrote. “But, Edge killed Orton at Mania, that commercial had to be a mistake,” another fan tweeted. “Uuuhhhhh what?! Edge and Orton on RAW next week?! I wasn't expecting that,” another commented.

