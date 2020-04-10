WWE News: Edge and Randy Orton made major last minute changes to their WrestleMania 36 match

WWE star Edge revealed that he and Orton made major last-minute changes to their WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing Match. Read on to know more.

Edge and Randy Orton set the entire WWE Performance Center on fire with their insanely power-packed fight at the WrestleMania 36 event. The grueling 36-minute Last Man Standing Match had everything the audience could ever ask for, passion, high voltage energy, and some very powerful moves. As well-executed as it looked, following the show Edge revealed that he and Randy had to make a lot of last-minute changes in the match. In the match, the WWE superstars fought throughout the performance centre and the fight ended with Edge’s victory.

During an interview with Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast and revealed that because of all the changes that WWE made to the event the two wrestlers had to scrap their original plans for the fight after the creative’s sudden decision of how much time they were giving the match. The 46-year-old stated that he and Randy completely changed their fight hours before it was taped. ‘We had a lot of things that we had to adapt around on top of doing it in an empty arena. The time that we filmed it didn't coordinate with the ideas we had. So we had to change everything,” he said.

“And what you saw, was a 40-minute audible. And I'm proud of that. I'm proud of, without uttering two words to each other, we were able to do that. It's a very challenging thing, on top of the challenges that were already there. But again, that's part of the gig,” he added. During the interaction, he also reflected on the criticism that the match was too long.

Speaking about the fight, which ended up becoming the second-longest WrestleMania match in the history of WWE, Edge said that no matter what people say, he is very proud of the match and also revealed that WWE star Bret Hart called told him that he loved the fight. He also addressed the criticism that the match went on too long.

At 36 minutes, 35 seconds, the match wound up being the second-longest WrestleMania match in history behind Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels' Iron Man match. “All of the feedback I've gotten personally, to myself or to my social media feeds has been all positive. When I have Bret Hart call me and tell me that he loved it because it looked like a fight, I don't care what anybody else says from that point on. Because his opinion, to me, has more weight than absolutely everyone anywhere,” he said.

