WWE News: Edge believes Roman Reign should have broken The Undertaker's streak instead of Brock Lesnar

WWE superstar Edge reflected on Brock Lesnar breaking The Undertaker's streak and mentioned that the company should have given the chance to Roman Reign.

According to Edge, WWE should have given Roman Reign the chance to break The Undertaker's streak instead of Brock Lesnar. The Undertaker was known for The Streak, a series of 21 straight victories at WWE's flagship annual event, WrestleMania, before it was broken by Brock Lesnar. During his appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Edge stated WWE should have given the opportunity to new talent. He said the company should have pushed a new talent who would carry WWE into the next generation.

“I said for years, let it be Roman, and at the end of the day, that will be the true passing of the torch. Well, it didn't end up that way,” he said. Edge mentioned that he was given the offer to break the streak, but he did not take it because by then he was already an established star. “I felt I didn't need it because by that point, I was already established. Why give an already made man that feather in the cap? Brock Lesnar didn't need it. He's already made. Put that huge, neon-flashing sign, 'I ended Undertaker's Streak', on a new player that you know is gonna be one of your workhorses and take your company to the next generation,” he added.

Earlier this month, Taker also opened up about the particular match and mentioned that Brock did not need the big title because he was already a giant wrestling star. He stated that some other wrestlers, like Roman Reign, could have benefited from the breaking streak storyline. “My only concern was there might have been someone down the line that could have benefited from it more and that probably would've been Roman later on,” he reflected. However, he admitted that if he was going to lose to someone, Brock was the man.

