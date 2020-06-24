WWE News: Edge confirms his tricep injury was not a part of WWE storyline; Shares graphic surgery photos

Following suffering an injury during Backlash match against Randy Orton, Edge confirmed that his tricep injury was not a part of the WWE storyline. He also Shares graphic surgery photos.

Edge recently locked horns with Randy Orton at WWE's Backlash pay-per-view Backlash for the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. The fight ended with Randy brutally defeating Edge. It was later reported that the Rated R Superstar got injured during the power-packed match. Even though no official announcement was made, it was reported that the wrestler suffered a triceps injury. While the news left many fans worried, some speculated that the injury might be a part of WWE’s storyline for Edge and Randy’s feud.

In his latest Instagram post, Edge put all the speculations to rest and confirmed that he did injure his tricep during the match and clarified that it was not part of any storyline. To prove his point, the actor posted a pretty graphic picture of his tricep surgery with a warning sign that read “Warning graphic content.” Considering the pictures are extremely graphic, the viewers are advised to proceed with caution. Check out the IG post.

“Some folks have asked if my injury is part of a storyline. It’s not. I wish it was. Here’s what a torn triceps looks like. Elbow Tartare. Now, nose to the grindstone,” the caption read. While it is not yet clear how long will it take for the injury to heal, Sportskeeda previously reported that "The recovery timeline for torn triceps is relatively long, which means that the wrestler might take a long break from the wrestling scene, and this won’t be the first time".

Just earlier this week, during the latest edition of RAW, Edge made it clear that he is not going to retire again. The episode featured a video promo in which Edge recapped the events of Backlash and stated that he will make Randy answer for everything he did. He asked Orton to sleep well while he can, because he's "woken up the evil" in Edge. The Rated-R Superstar said he would take revenge.

