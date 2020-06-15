  1. Home
WWE News: Edge gets injured during Backlash Greatest Wrestling Match Ever against Randy Orton?

WWE superstar Edge got injured during his Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at Backlash against Randy Orton, who ended up winning the fight. Read on to know more.
Edge and Randy Orton finally locked horns at WWE's Backlash pay-per-view Backlash for the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. The power-packed fight ended with Randy brutally defeating Edge, who reportedly suffered a serious injury during the match. While most of the Backlash matches were aired live, it was previously reported that the main event between Edge and Randy was pre-taped ahead of time. Now, according to Fightful Select, the Rated R Superstar was hurt in the eagerly awaited fight, Sportskeeda reported.

Promoted as the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, WWE did everything to make the fight interesting. The company added extra crowd noise, new camera angles, and a special tribute to the late, great Howard Finkel. The high voltage fight ended with Randy reviving his old Punt Kick finisher to knock Edge out. As part of his finishing move, Randy covered Edge for the pin, and held him there for several minutes before finally leaving him. Even though Edge delivered an impressive performance and showed off some epic movies, he failed to win the match.

Reportedly, the wrestler suffered a triceps injury. No official announcement has been made about Edge’s injury. However, the rumours suggest that the injury might keep him out of action for several months. According to Sportskeeda, "The recovery timeline for torn triceps is relatively long, which means that the wrestler might take a long break from the wrestling scene, and this won’t be the first time".

Back in 2011, after suffering a series of physical injuries, the WWE star took a long break from his wrestling career. The break turned into a decade-long hiatus and the 11-time world champion with WWE never returned. And just when the WWE fans thought the Canadian professional wrestler is done with the wrestling scene, he finally made his big come back in the ring at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Following his return, Edge also participated in the WrestleMania 36 event and won the match and defeated Randy Orton.

