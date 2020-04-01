WWE News: Edge opens up about retiring for the second and final time: I just want it to be compelling

WWE champion Edge opened up about retiring for the second and final time. Here’s what he had to say about it.

After making his surprise return at the Royal Rumble, Edge proved that even though he took a break from WWE, he is not done with the platform yet and has more to give. Ever since he returned to the wrestling scene, the 46-year-old wrestler has been hogging headline for his feud with Randy Orton. After much anticipation, the fans are eagerly waiting to finally catch the two in action as they are set to lock horns at the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event. During his latest interview with ESPN, the WWE champion opened up about his retirement plans.

Speaking about his second and final retirement, the wrestler admitted that considering his age, he won’t be able to keep up with the grind for long. He said he can’t do what the young wrestlers are doing these days. He said he wants his exit to be compelling and want his fans to see his final performance and think it was his best work. He said he has a vision for his retirement and he wants it to be fun for his fans.

He also revealed that since he has given 15 years of his life to wrestling he wants to help teach. Meanwhile, ahead of his fight with Orton, the wrestler delivered a power-packed promo further igniting their feud. He stated that Orton is jealous of his passion for wrestling and the only time he performs better is when he enters a ring against Edge. “You’re jealous of my passion. You can’t fabricate passion, you have it or you don't and I have it. The only time you have it is when I’m around. I make you better. I push you, I motivate you,” he said in the promo. ALSO READ: WWE News: The Undertaker runs down AJ Styles in a promo ahead of The Boneyard WrestleMania 36 fight

