WWE News: Edge pens a heartfelt tribute to Randy Orton after their WrestleMania 36 match

After defeating Randy Orton in The Last Man Standing at the WrestleMania 36 event, Edge paid an emotional tribute to Orton. Check it out.

When Edge took a break from wrestling back in 2011, the fans eagerly waited to catch the WWE superstar back in action. But he stayed away from the wrestling scene and did not show up on the show for years. Taking his fans by surprise, the wrestling star recently made a comeback on royal rumble and proved that he was back in shape, ready for more action. His fans got even more excited when WWE announced that the wrestler will feature in the eagerly awaited WrestleMania 36 event.

So, when the two wrestlers entered the ring, fans were expecting high voltage action and that is exactly what they got. The Last Man Standing match was loaded with some insanely powerful blows and stunning moves and it concluded with edge winning the match. After the match, Edge took some time to pay an emotional tribute to Orton for supporting him and for delivering such an amazing performance even when they did not have fans cheering their lungs out for them.

Check out the post here:

He also revealed in the caption, that the match was not live and was filmed two weeks ago. “So this was my Sunday. Actually, it was filmed two weeks ago. So I’m officially out of self-quarantine and back to being a dad. After being Edge for WrestleMania 36. For the first time in a singles match in 9 years. Against, in my opinion, the most naturally talented person in the industry in @randyorton I will always be proud of what we accomplished with some strange circumstances,” he said referring to the event going audience-less amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month, Edge shared his feelings about performing in a centre without fans. Speaking about the changes made by WWE, the wrestler said people need to adapt to the situation. While he did acknowledge that the situation is not ideal, Edge confidently stated that he believes he and Orton will put on a great show for the audience. In the caption, the wrestler thanked Orton for pushing him and bringing out the best in him during the fight.

“I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of each other. And for that, I’m strangely thankful. He pulled me to a 40 minute fight after being retired for 9 years. Wasn’t sure I had that in me. Now I know. He pushed me. For all of you, hopefully you watched WrestleMania and were able to get lost in it and try to forget about our current reality, even if only for a few hours,” he said while praising Orton. This is not the first time Edge has expressed his love for the wrestler, who happens to one of his closest friends.

During an interview earlier this month, Edge gushed about Orton. Edge said even when he sat and discussed the WrestleMania match with WWE officials, he knew he wanted to face Orton. He said there is no one better than him and that nothing can match the energy they have when they are together in a ring. Edge said they have a special understanding when they lock horns with each other and that kind of energy cannot be fabricated.

He concluded his caption by thanking his fans for welcoming him with open arms and showering him with love and support. “I’d also like to thank EVERYONE for the outpouring of positivity for the @wwe 24 documentary, The Second Mountain. Also, thank you to the ENTIRE team it took to support me and make all of this happen. I’ll get to you all on separate posts It’s humbling. Lastly, stay safe everyone,” he wrote.

On the second day of WrestleMania 36, Edge brutally defeats Orton in their Last Man Standing match and it was an emotional moment for Edge. It was one of the most heated matches of the event and was loaded with action from start to finish. This was Edge’s first singles match in nine years. Although the match started with Ortan calling the shots, Edge eventually turned things around.

Following some powerful blows by Orton, Edge gained control of the match and threw a sandbag at Orton. He then climbed up a ladder and went for an elbow drop. As Orton tried to pin edge down with RKO, Edge bounced back and ended the fight on an emotional note. With tears in his eyes, the wrestler hit Orton with a Con-Chair-To and won. ALSO READ: WWE News: Fans express concern over John Cena’s weight loss after his WrestleMania 36 appearance

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More