WWE News: Edge reflects on WrestleMania 36 going audience free; Says I'm excited of what we can do’

Considering the ongoing COVID 19 health crisis, earlier this month WWE had announced that it’s upcoming WrestleMania 36 will be taped audience free. According to the latest report, the organisers also decided that the event is too big for just one night. In a press conference, it was announced that for the first time in history, the event will be held over two nights and will take place at multiple locations, Forbes reported. The show, which is scheduled to stream live on April 4 and April 5, will features various highly anticipated fights including one between Edge and Randy Orton.

During an interaction on the Gorilla Position podcast, Edge shared his feelings about performing in a centre without fans. Speaking about the changes made by WWE, the wrestler said people need to adapt to the situation. While he did acknowledge that the situation is not ideal, Edge confidently stated that he believes he and Randy will put on a great show for the audience. He said he is excited about the opportunity and is looking forward to figure out what they can do with the show and what they can do to make the show special for the audience.

Earlier this week, Sasha Banks too reacted to the news and stated that it hurts to know that the fans won’t able to attend the event. She also noted that considering the current circumstances, it is very important to prioritize everyone’s health. She promised to give her fans what they deserve. “So on April 5th, WrestleMania will happen, and we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. I wish you were there, but I will perform as if all of you are, because it's what you deserve like a boss. #wrestlemania,” she added.

