WWE News: Edge vows to get revenge on Randy Orton after suffering a tricep tear at Backlash

The Rated-R Superstar aka Edge released a promo on the edition of RAW and vowed to get revenge on Randy Orton after suffering a tricep tear at Backlash. Read on to know more.

Edge got his fans all worried after he injured his tricep during the recent Backlash match against Randy Orton. However, during the latest edition of RAW, Edge made it clear that he is not going to retire again. The episode featured a video promo in which Edge recapped the events of Backlash and stated that he will make Randy answer for everything he did. He asked Orton to sleep well while he can, because he's "woken up the evil" in Edge. The Rated-R Superstar said he would take revenge.

Edge and Randy finally locked horns at WWE's Backlash pay-per-view Backlash for the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever earlier this month. The explosive fight ended with Randy brutally defeating Edge, who reportedly suffered a serious injury during the match. According to Fightful Select, the Rated R Superstar was hurt in the eagerly awaited fight, Sportskeeda reported. Reportedly, the wrestler suffered a triceps injury. No official announcement has been made about Edge’s injury. However, the rumours suggest that the injury might keep him out of action for several months.

According to Sportskeeda, "The recovery timeline for torn triceps is relatively long, which means that the wrestler might take a long break from the wrestling scene, and this won’t be the first time". Back in 2011, after suffering a series of physical injuries, the WWE star took a long break from his wrestling career. The break turned into a decade-long hiatus and the 11-time world champion with WWE never returned. However, in the latest episode of RAW, the wrester clarified that he is not going anywhere this time and will soon come back for revenge.

