WWE news: Edge vs Randy Orton match confirmed for WWE Backlash event

WWE superstars Edge and Randy Orton are all set to lock horns with each other for WWE’s Backlash event. Read on to know more.

Edge is all set to face Randy Orton in the wrestling ring for WWE’s Backlash event. Last week, Randy issued a challenge to Edge to a wrestling match at Backlash. While Edge did not give the wrestler superstar an answer right away, he accepted the challenge during the latest edition of RAW. The Backlash pay-per-view event will take place on June 14, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Just like the recent events, the upcoming show will also be shot without live audience because of the social distancing rule.

Accepting Randy’s challenge, Edge said, “You don't love the sport like I do, like the rest of the locker room does.” Ever since the 46-year-old made his comeback earlier this year, he is everyone wants to lock horns with the WWE superstar in the ring. Seth Rollins recently revealed that he want to enter the ring with Edge, TalkSPORT reported. The 33-year-old wrestler stated that he feels there's some unfinished business between the two wrestling stars. Seth and Edge recently faced each other in a 2020 Royal Rumble match. But their feud goes back to 2014.

In 2014, during an argument with John Cena on an episode of RAW, Seth threatened Cena that if he didn't bring back The Authority, he would execute a Curb Stomp on Edge. Back then, Cena successfully saved Edge, who later went on a very long break. Seth did not get a chance to take that feud further. However, now that Edge is back, Seth wants to sort things out with a fight.

