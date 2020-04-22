WWE News: Eric Bischoff deems John Cena as 'just another wannabe' for NWO gimmick in Firefly Funhouse Match

Eric Bischoff, former WCW President and the brains behind one of the greatest factions in wrestling history, NWO, took to Twitter to deem John Cena as "just another wannabe," in reference to the 42-year-old wrestler's NWO gimmick during the Firefly Funhouse Match against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend at Wrestlemania 36.

One of the most exhilarating matches at Wrestlemania 36 was the epic Firefly Funhouse Match between the returning John Cena and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend. The exciting match between the two was nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece and even toppled another fun-filled bout, which was the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles! During the Firefly Funhouse Match, we got to witness a few seconds of a heel John Cena, that many wrestling fans have been craving for during the entirety of the Fast & Furious 9 star's WWE career.

What was interesting was that the heel turn was set during the WCW Nitro Era with John dressed in NWO gear! The WWE Universe is well aware of NWO, which featured Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan. It wouldn't be wrong to say that NWO was one of the greatest factions in wrestling history and people still reminisce about the old, golden days! Eric Bischoff, who was the brains behind NWO seems to not be the biggest fan of Cena's homage to the faction at Wrestlemania 36!

Sharing the 42-year-old wrestler's photo from Wrestlemania 36, decked in NWO gear, Eric took a massive dig at John as he tweeted, "Just another wannabe."

Check out Eric Bischoff's tweet taking a dig at John Cena below:

What did you think of John Cena and Bray Wyatt's delectable Firefly Funhouse Match at Wrestlemania 36? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, ahead of his 43rd birthday tomorrow, i.e. April 23, 2020, John tweeted to his millions and millions of followers, "Never forget that we all have value. No matter what hardship or setback any journey takes us on."

