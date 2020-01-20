WWE News: Fan records a fun interaction with Roman Reigns following a six man tag match; Watch

Recently, one of the fans captured a funny interaction with Roman Reigns following his victory in the latest six man tag match. Check out the video.

Roman Reigns gave his fans all the action they needed in the latest WWE six-man tag match, which featured him teaming up with The Usos to take on King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Once the fight was over, all the rage from the power-packed fight left his body and Reigns played along with his fans in a comic fashion. While the wrestler was trying to humour the crowd up, a fan took a video of the interaction and it has now gone viral in the WWE fandom.

In the video, Reigns can be seen playing along with the fans as thee chanted for the Usos after the match. The 34-year-old wrestler has been on the losing end of a rivalry with Corbin for months. A huge reason behind this is that the King of the Ring has Ziggler, Roode and The Revival as his backup and this has turned out to be very helpful for him. However, in the latest match, Jimmy and Jey Uso finally balanced the equation. Reigns will now get the chance to beat Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the Royal Rumble on January 26.

Check out the video here:

I almost got into trouble over this but @WWERomanReigns is worth it pic.twitter.com/ShPQDXp5Xz — Vette ROMAN IS THE BEST (@YoVette35) January 19, 2020

Meanwhile, during the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which aired on January 17, Reigns ended up defeating Roode in the main event, following which Reigns was made to choose the stipulation for their single’s match at Royal Rumble. The match became especially entertaining after Corbin and Ziggler made an entry in the middle of the high voltage action. The two features in the match on behalf of Roode but were instantly thwarted by The Usos. While this was going on, Reigns threw Roode on a table set up in a corner of the ring and ended up winning the match.

