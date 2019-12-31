WWE NEWS: Fans are furious after Liv Morgan’s appearance in Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding

WWE Fans are furious after Liv Morgan’s appearance in Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding> read on to fin out why.

WWE fans were expecting Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding to end in Chaos and that is exactly what happened. However, there was one major revelation made during the wedding that ended up infuriating the fans. Initially, during the wedding, both Lana and Lashley’s previous spouses tried to interrupt the ceremony, something that the fans were already expecting. However, everyone was taken by surprise after Liv Morgan suddenly appeared and confessed that she and Lana had a relationship earlier this year.

The news did not go down well with the fans for two reasons, firstly, because Morgan had been teasing a major character shift upon her comeback but was suddenly being inserted into the Lana love triangle, and secondly, the wrestler was now portraying a member of the LGBTQ community even though Sonya Deville had already come out as a lesbian. While they did try to go on with their wedding despite the cheos, thanks to the various awkward interruptions, Lana and Lashley were never declared husband and wife.

The fans instantly flooded tweeter and voiced their frustration over the whole incident. “Are you really telling me that all these months of mystery around Liv were build just to add in Lana and Bobby's storyline? I fooled myself again by believing these people could actually write something interesting and captivating,” a fan tweeted. “The Fans: We want Liv Morgan to come back as this creepy chick teaming with The Fiend. WWE: Ok, let's have Liv Morgan be a Lesbian and have a past affair with Lana,” another wrote. “Just watched the raw wedding and I don’t know where to begin. Single worst segment in wrestling history. I feel so bad for all wrestlers involved having to do this s***,” another angry fan tweeted.

Are you really telling me that all these months of mystery around Liv were build just to add in Lana and Bobbys storyline? I fooled myself again by believing these people could actually write something interesting and captivating ... #RAW pic.twitter.com/g3pj8EIq5X — Koriand’r (@NeyhoLiyah) December 31, 2019

The Fans: We want Liv Morgan to come back as this creepy chick teaming with The Fiend WWE: Ok, let's have Liv Morgan be a Lesbian and have a past affair with Lana The Fans:#RAW #MondayNightRaw pic.twitter.com/v4N2RwU8uy — Daniel Wegge (@DanielWegge) December 31, 2019

Just watched the raw wedding and I don’t know where to begin. Single worst segment in wrestling history. I feel so bad for all wrestlers involved having to do this shit. #raw — Cory (@SerCoryHink) December 31, 2019

