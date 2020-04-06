WWE News: Fans declare AJ Styles dead after his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match against The Undertaker

WWE fans declare AJ Styles dead on Wikipedia after his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match against The Undertaker. Read on to know more.

Before actually putting them in a ring together, WWE hyped AJ Styles and The Undertaker’s feud for weeks. In this month, AJ Styles even released a promo dissing the WWE superstar and challenging him. Considering Styles was extremely confident about the match, the fans decided to have some fun with the 42-year-old fighter after he miserably lost to Undertaker in the WrestleMania 36. The match ended in a dramatic fashion as Taker buried styles under a mound of dirt.

The WWE fans took the whole buried alive storyline one step further and declared him dead on Wikipedia. They edited the wrestler’s page on the website and declared that “The Phenomenal One” died the result of the match, Comic Book reported. “Joes was murdered on April 4th, 2020 at the hands of the Undertaker who buried him alive in a boneyard somewhere during a WWE match when Jones got slammed through a set of stairs. The Undertaker is looking at 20 to 25 years in jail for the murder although he is appealing self-[defense],” the site reportedly read.

However, hours after the fans edited the page, Wikipedia editors changed Styles' page back. During his WrestleMania 36 match, the 55-year-old wrestler proved that age cannot stop him from entertaining his audience. From a spooky setup to a power-packed fight, the Boneyard match between him and Styles was everything the fans were waiting for. The match started with Styles popping out of a casket and it ended with Undertaker burying him alive after successfully pinning him down during the fight. ALSO RED: Wrestlemania 36 Winners List: Edge, Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt owned the night 2 of action packed PPV

Credits :ComicBookTwitter

