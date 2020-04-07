Share your Lockdown Story
WWE News: Fans express concern over John Cena’s weight loss after his WrestleMania 36 appearance

Fans are concerned about John Cena’s weight loss after watching him on WrestleMania 36 event. Here’s what they have to say.
Ever since it was announced that John Cena will appear on the eagerly awaited WrestleMania 36 event, fans were waiting to catch the star in action. And when he finally entered the ring on April 5 against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend, the wrestler-turned-actor made sure he entertained his fans. Even though he ended up losing the Firefly Funhouse match, the fight was power-packed from start to finish, just what the audience needed. They entered the ring just after The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in the Boneyard Match.

Although it was a tough act to follow, many fans thought Cena and Wyatt’s performance was much better than Undertaker and Style’s. As Cena walked the ramp, it seemed like it was going to be a traditional match, but that changed when Cena went into a dreamlike sequence and he got a flashback of some of his biggest moments and his feud with The Fiend. When the actual fight started between the two, their strength, powerful blows and perfect moves, made many jaws drop. However, the fans also noticed Cena’s striking weight transformation.

His fans expressed their concern about his weight loss on social media. “John Cena needs to gain a little bit of weight back because now that he's all skinny his facial expressions look a little too much like Jim Varney,” a fan wrote. “John Cena is lookin really weird with his big hair and also looks like he’s lost a lot of weight or something,” another fan tweeted. “@John Cena, you looked better before.. You still look great but just better before the weight loss.. You don't fix what's not broken,” another fan wrote.

Check out more reactions: 

