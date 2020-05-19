WWE News: Former wrestling superstar Shad Gaspard goes missing after swimming at Venice Beach

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard recently went missing after swimming at Venice Beach. Read on to know more.

Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard has gone missing near Venice Beach, California. The wrestler was visiting the beach with his son and wife Siliana. He was one of the swimmers who were pulled into a rip current at the beach. The 39-year-old was the only one who went under. According to TMZ, as the lifeguards rushed to rescue the wrestler, he requested them to help his son first. While they successfully saved his son, a large wave crashed onto Gaspard.

An LA County Fire Department official stated that after they rescued his son, they couldn’t find the wrestler anywhere, and immediately started with our rescue boats, called in additional lifeguards to search that location of Gaspard. While the officials are still searching for the wrestler, his wife posted a picture of him on her Instagram story and wrote, “If you have seen Shad, please message me. Please don’t flood me asking what happened. We want to know if he’s been seen and where. Thank you.”

Before he put an end to his wrestling career in 2010, Gaspard was one of the leading name in the WWE wrestling scene. He was a part of the tag team Cryme Tyme, with his partner Jayson Anthony Paul. In addition to the WWE wrestling ring, Gaspard also featured in a few movies, including Think Like a Man Too. He had been practicing social distancing with his family for the last couple of weeks and was spending some quality time having fun and making TikTok videos. He also shared a video message with his fans on social media, urging them to take care of themselves during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

