WWE News: Goldberg and Roman Reigns to appear on the upcoming SmackDown show before the WrestleMania 36 match

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Goldberg and Roman Reigns will feature on the upcoming SmackDown show before locking horns at the WrestleMania 36 event. Read on to know more.

The fans will get to see Goldberg and Roman Reigns together in the upcoming SmackDown event before their action-packed WrestleMania 36 match. The WWE stars are scheduled to lock horns with each other at the event which will take place on April 6, Ring Side News reported. This week’s SmackDown show was tapped without a live audience. Amid Coronavirus crisis, the show, which was originally scheduled to take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, was moved to WWE Performance Center in Orlando, a smaller venue.

Goldberg made a comeback on WWE in February after taking a long break from the wrestling world. The 53-year-old wrestler participated in a match against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend at the Super ShowDown 2020 event and walked out as WWE Universal Champion. Goldberg defeated Wyatt in a short match that left many fans confused. He managed to pin his rival down with the help of his classic finishing move Jackhammer and won the match. It was speculated that the match was fixed and Wyatt did not get a fair chance.

Reflecting on the rumours, Goldberg said that only a few WWE fans were upset at his Universal Title win. During an interview following the match, he revealed he is back for good and is not planning on retiring any time soon. Goldberg asserted that as long as he is in shape and can perform, he is not going anywhere. In another interview, the wrestler opened up about how he prepared for his comeback match and said it was the toughest thing he has ever done, WWE The Bump reported

ALSO READ: WWE SmackDown: From Jeff Hardy’s big win to John Cena’s appearence; Here are all the highlights from the show

Read More