WWE News: Goldberg is not planning on retiring any time soon; Says ‘I can still do what I did back in the day’

WWE star Goldberg is not planning on retiring any time soon. He wants to keep performing as long as he is in good shape. Here’s what he had to say.

After staying away from the spotlight for years, WWE star Bill Goldberg made a comeback in the wrestling scene last month, with his WWE Super ShowDown 2020 match against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend. He ended defeating Wyatt and proved that he is back in shape and is ready for more action. During his latest interview, Goldberg revealed he is back for good, and is not planning on retiring any time soon. The 53-year-old wrestler asserted that as long as he is in shape and can perform, he is no going anywhere.

He said he can still do what he did back in the day and as long as he can perform well, he will no say no to any challenge, Ringside News reported. Last month, Goldberg defeated Wyatt in a short and crisp match that left many fans confused. He managed to pin his rival down with the help of his classic finishing move Jackhammer and won the match. While many of his fans congratulated him, others thought the match was fixed. Even before the match started, speculations were that WWE has already decided that Goldberg will win Universal Championship for the second time.

Many could not digest Goldberg's quick victory and how easy it looked, considering Fiend is currently one of the strongest Wrestlers in WWE. Wrestler Seth Rollins also joined the fans and joked about Goldberg’s win on twitter. “If only I had pulled out the Jackhammer,” he wrote referring to Goldberg’s signature finishing move. However, the wrestler recently reflected on the speculations and asserted that only a small amount of fans were upset at his Universal Title win.

ALSO READ: WWE News: After Randy Orton's brutal attack on Beth Phoenix, Edge is scheduled to come back to WWE RAW

Read More