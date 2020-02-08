WWE News: Goldberg VS Bray Wyatt announced for universal title; Details Inside

WWE has announced that Goldberg will lock horns with Bray Wyatt in the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabian. Read on to know more.

It is happening! Bill Goldberg made a comeback on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown and announced a return to the wrestling world. During the announcement, Goldberg spoke about how he watched the Royal Rumble with his son and instantly felt inspired to hit the ring. He mentioned that he wanted to lock horns with all-time arch-rival Brock Lesnar but since he is busy with Drew McIntyre and Ricochet, he decided to participate in the Universal Championship for a comeback match.

It was the announcement of his opponent that took the WWE fans by surprise. In the match, Goldberg will come face to face with WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend. Goldberg challenged Wyatt and he accepted it with both hands. Wyatt and Goldberg will enter the ring for a match on February 27th at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In addition to Wyatt, the much-anticipated event will also feature wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan. The last time Hogan appeared on TV was during the last year’s Saudi Arabian event.

At the event, the WWE megastar led a team of five-star wrestlers against a team of five led by his rival, Ric Flair, ComicBook reported. The officials also stated that the creative team is trying to put together a thrilling show. During an interview with Los Angeles Times, the wrestling giant revealed that he spoke with CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, about a possible comeback for one last match. He mentioned that once he gets through his back surgery, he would work on getting back in shape would then talk to McMahon about getting back in the ring for one last retirement match.

