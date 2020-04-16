WWE News: Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at the age of 69

WWE arena lost its legendary Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel. He was also fondly known as The Fink in the world of WWE.

The WWE arena lost its legendary Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel. The news update on the ring announcer state that he died at the age of 69. Howard was fondly known as The Fink in the world of WWE. As per the latest news reports, Howard Finkel's cause of death has not yet been revealed. The iconic ring announcer was included in the Hall of Fame in the year 2009. Finkel had a career spanning many decades as a ring announcer.

Many who are associated with the WWE arena have shared their condolences on the social media accounts, expressing their sorrow of losing a legendary Hall of Fame ringer announcer. News reports suggest that Howard Finkel had limited his public appearances after he suffered a stroke in the year 2018. In September of 2019, had reportedly attended the Monday Night Raw, giving his fans and followers a rare glimpse of him. The fans of the WWE, took to their social media accounts to express their shock over the loss of their favourite, The Fink.

Check out the tweet by WWE:

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at age 69. https://t.co/tqmD68ZsQp — WWE (WWE) April 16, 2020

The fans have stated in the posts how they loved the sensational voice of the ring announcer, Howard Finkel. The loss of the Hall of Fame ring announcer has definitely left a void in the world of WWE. Other news from the WWE world comes in that in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, top stars like Kurt Angle, Zack Ryder, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Rusev will not be seen on the screen. As per reports, WWE has released many stars, workers and backstage staff to cut costs amid the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

