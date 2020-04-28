WWE News: Has Brock Lesnar decided to kiss WWE goodbye after his WrestleMania 36 loss?

Has WWE superstar Brock Lesnar decided to quit the wrestling company after his WrestleMania 36 loss? Read on to find out.

The last time we saw Brock Lesnar in the wrestling ring, he was brutally defeated by Drew McIntyre at the WrestleMania 36. Since then, Brock has stayed away from the spotlight and the fans are worried he might decide to leave WWE for good. The rumours were sparked by Vince McMahon’s remarks earlier this week, Ring Side News reported. According to media reports, during the company's Quarter 1 Financial conference call, WWE Chairman said, “We no longer have Brock Lesnar, obviously.” While the wrestling superstar is known to take long breaks, the statement raised many questions.

Recently, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reflected on the possibility of not seeing the WWE star in the wrestling ring again. He concluded that it might be possible that Brock is just practicing social distancing and is not interested in performing in empty venues without the live audience. Brock is currently one of the most popular performing wrestlers in WWE and fans go crazy watching him in action in the wrestling ring. Considering he is a wrestling superstar, Brock obviously loves performing in front of a live crowd with people cheering for him.

At WrestleMania 36 event, Drew conquered the WWE superstar to make history and become the first-ever British wrestler to win the prestigious title. From the very beginning, Drew proved that he was in it to win. While it initially seemed like Brock would own the match, the British wrestler out an end to the match by planting two Claymores and destroying the WWE star.

Meanwhile, Drew is all set to face Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank event. Earlier this month, Drew announced that he is ready to put his WWE Championship title on the line and challenged Rollins to face him in the wrestling ring. The fans were expecting this to happen considering WWE had been teasing the possibility of this fight for quite some time now.

