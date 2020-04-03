WWE News: Here’s how Edge made a comeback in the wrestling scene after a 9 year break

Edge reflects on how he managed to make a successful comeback in the wrestling scene after a 9 year break. Here’s what he said.

Adam Joseph Copeland aka Edge left his fans all high and dry when he decided to take a break from the wrestling scene back in 2011 after suffering a series of physical injuries. The break turned into a decade-long hiatus and the 11-time world champion with WWE never returned. And just when the WWE fans though the Canadian professional wrestler is done with the wrestling scene, he came back with a bang and now it feels like he had never left. How did he pull it off so easily?

He was 37-year-old and was at the top of his game when he had to leave the wrestling ring after a career-threatening injury. During an interview with Yahoo Sports, Edge said he was told that he will have to leaving his wrestling days behind, accept the reality and move on. And he would keep asking himself if he could actually do that. To move on from his passion for wrestling, Edge made a transition into acting. It was now novel for wrestlers to enter the Hollywood industry. Many before him, including Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista, had done it.

During the course of his acting career, the wrestler added various TV shows to his credits, including Vikings, Haven and The Flash. However, these gigs did not help him get over Wrestling. He would still wonder if he could ever really let go of that part of his life. Edge said the question would pop up every time he would do something physical and feel okay. He noted that he had a fight scene in a movie and he did not use a stunt double.

Just when he was about to make peace with his career, and his role as a husband and father, WWE star Sheamus roped him in for an episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts, a YouTube series. “I took a pretty gnarly wipeout going down a hill [on my mountain bike] at about 20, 25 miles per hour and I rolled right up to my feet and I was fine,” he said in the interview. After the incident, he thought he was physically ready to make a comeback.

He stated that even his doctors thought he could do it because all his injuries looked fine and healed. He let WWE know that he was interested in coming back and enter the ring and also asserted that he was ready to pass all the tests the company wanted him to g through. He finally made his big come back in the ring at the Royal Rumble. He proved that even though he took a break from WWE, he is not done with the platform yet and has more to give. He even earned a spot in the upcoming WrestleMania 36.

Even though he knew he would not win in the royal rumble, the event was still really special for him and insanely momentous for his crowd, who happily welcomed him back. He said he had visualised the glorious moment before it happened. However, he wasn’t prepared to take in all the positive response he got. During the match he reunited with WWE star Randy Orton in the ring, who happens to be one of his closest friends.

And now he is all set to lock horns with him in the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event. Speakign about Randy, Edge said it even when he sat and discussed the match, he knew he wanted to face randy. He said there is no one better than him. He said nothing can match the energy they have when they are together in a ring and said it cannot be fabricated.

