WWE News: Here’s how Seth Rollins is chilling with his fiancée Becky Lynch during COVID 19 lockdown

Before locking horns with Kevin Owens at the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event, Seth Rollins is spending some “chill” quality time with his fiancée Becky Lynch amid Coronavirus lockdown. The two are practicing self-distancing together and Rollins said it has been a humbling experience. During an interaction with Hollywood Life, the 33-year-old WWE superstar shared that the two love birds are spending a lot of time together and trying to keep their spirits high during the ongoing health crisis. They are taking full advantage of the free time by binge-watching films, cooking and just hanging out.

Considering they hardly get time to properly rest when they are working, he said they are catching up on their sleep and hanging out with his animals. He also stated that, just like everyone else, he too complains about his workplace and even feels frustrated and overworked from time to time. However, the ongoing pandemic has made him look at the brighter side of the things. Pointing out that about three million Americans filed for unemployment last week, the wrestler said he feels blessed that he still has a job, and most importantly, a job that he loves.

Seth popped the big question to Becky in August 2019 and the love of his life said yes. After they made their relationship public, his fans were eagerly waiting to hear the wedding bells. However, with the ongoing health crisis haunting the entire world, it seems like the two will have put the wedding planning on hold. During an interview with Sporting News reflected on this and said, “Like everything you adjust and you move forward. At the end of the day, as long as we have our health and as long as we have the people that we love and care about, that's the main thing.” ALSO READ: WWE News: AJ Styles slams The Undertaker over his TNA wrestling Jab in WrestleMania 36 promo

