WWE News: Here’s how the wrestling company is going to be paying tribute to The Undertaker

WWE universe rejoices as the wrestling platform announces plans on airing a tribute to the recently retired The Undertaker. Read ahead for the full details.
The Undertaker has become a name that is synonymous with WWE in the past three decades. In fact, even if someone doesn't follow the wrestling sport keenly, that person is most likely to have read or learned about The Undertaker. After news of his retirement broke last week, WWE writers have been reworking the schedule to air a proper tribute to the wrestling legend. The company has now revealed that SmackDown will feature a special "Tribute to The Undertaker". This tribute was not originally part of the broadcasting schedule for this week, but is exciting for The Undertaker fans worldwide.

WWE announced the news with a statement and an article on WWE.com on Thursday evening. "With the WWE Universe still buzzing over the final chapter of WWE Network’s groundbreaking documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride, SmackDown will feature a special 'Tribute To The Undertaker' this Friday night."

 

The Undertaker unveiled his five-part television film, Undertaker: The Last Ride, shortly before announcing his retirement. In the film, the WWE World was teased with the possibility of a potential retirement announcement, and then, the finale episode reported that after 30 years of pure entertainment the legendary wrestler was finally bidding adieu.

 

During Undertaker: The Last Ride Ep 5, Taker revealed the reason he eventually decided to retire from professional wrestling with the epic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36."My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters. And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children," the 55-year-old wrestler said, via Comicbook. 

