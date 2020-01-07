WWE News: Here's how John Cena feels about ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's engagement

Nikki Bella got engaged to Artem Chigvintsev in November 2018 and announced the happy news to their fans last week. Read below to know how the Total Bellas star's ex-fiance John Cena reacted to the big news.

Nikki Bella shocked everyone in 2020 when she revealed that she was engaged to her Dancing With The Stars pro-partner Artem Chigvintsev. Taking to her Instagram page, the Total Bellas star wrote, "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!" Immediately, fans wondered what was her ex-fiance John Cena's reaction to Nikki's engagement news.

According to HollywoodLife, John is extremely happy that his ex-fiancée has found someone like Artem who treats her so well. Bella was someone who was very close to Cena and hence, he's reminded of their iconic Wrestlemania 33 proposal. However, the two have grown out of their relationship and moved on. John is currently dating product manager Shay Shariatzadeh, who the Fast & Furious 9 star met in Canada while he was shooting for Playing with Fire. Nikki and Artem's engagement has made it official that the past is in the past and John is hoping nothing but the best for his ex.

Meanwhile, an ecstatic Artem also shared the same photos as his fiancée from the romantic French proposal and wrote, "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what’s to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying, Yes."

