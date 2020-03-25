WWE News: Here's how Vince McMahon is ensuring to financially protect his company during Coronavirus outbreak

Vince McMahon is doing his part in protecting WWE financially during the coronavirus outbreak. Read below for more details on how Vince is ensuring financial protection for his wrestling company by providing current liquidity.

With the recent coronavirus outbreak going rampant across the globe with almost everyone on lockdown mode as a precaution measure, WWE continues to hold tapings of RAW and SmackDown. Albeit, it's without a live audience and held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with a limited crew working. Moreover, even Wrestlemania 36 will take place but over the stretch of two days (April 4-5) and in various locations. In spite of putting on a show, it's understandable that WWE's finances will be in jeopardy!

Hence, Vince McMahon is taking the right precautions to financially protect WWE during the coronavirus outbreak. According to Ringside News, WWE has filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to provide his wrestling company with more liquidity as their business takes a hit because of COVID-19. "Mr. McMahon entered into the variable prepaid forward contract to provide current liquidity while allowing him to maintain voting and ordinary dividend rights in the stock, as well as the ability to participate in future stock price appreciation, during the term of the contract and thereafter if Mr. McMahon settles the variable prepaid forward contract in cash," the document read, according to Ringside News.

Vince will maintain his voting rights whilst ensuring that WWE is equipped financially to operate.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Edge reflects on WrestleMania 36 going audience free; Says I'm excited of what we can do’

Meanwhile, Wrestlemania 36 is jam-packed with high profile feuds, which includes Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the RAW Women's Championship and Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina for the SmackDown Women's Championship.



This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More