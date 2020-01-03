WWE News: Here's what Renee Young has to say about rumours of moving to AEW because of husband Jon Moxley

Renee Young has been speculated to be jumping ship to AEW from WWE, because of her husband Jon Moxley doing the same in 2019. Read below to know what Renee had to say about the rumours.

Jon Moxley and Renee Young are in a loving relationship since 2013 and said their I Do's in 2017. When Jon quit WWE in April 2019 and jumped ship to the rival company AEW, there were several speculations suggesting that Renee may cross over as well but such is not the case. Besides being a commentator for WWE TV, Young also hosts the talk show WWE Backstage and is still very much a part of the wrestling company. In a recent interview on WWE's After The Bell podcast, Renee finally addressed the rumours.

"It's so annoying. It's so stupid that I feel like I can't even tweet about something or that I can't talk about a match that he had or whatever because all this backfire, 'AEW Confirmed! Renee Young Going to AEW!' It's like, guys, give me a break. It's just non-stop. But having so much wrestling on TV, it's like I don't know. People need to take a chill pill," Renee stated about fans constantly speculating her possible move to AEW, according to ComicBook.

Nonetheless, Renee points out that WWE fans have been nicer to her since her husband left the company in 2019 as Dean Ambrose's fans are happy to see their favourite wrestler finally enjoying his time as an athlete. Earlier, Jon has openly commented on how the lack of creative freedom rendered him redundant as a professional wrestler.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose REVEALS if he thinks Renee Young will ever jump ship to AEW

There hasn't been much backlash for the couple besides the occasional 'ratings' comparison every week. Young stresses that she wants to stay away from all that mess and consciously removes herself out of the equation, in order to not upset WWE over something she "tweeted."

Read More