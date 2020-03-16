WWE News: Here's what Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch have to say about Wrestlemania 36 probably getting cancelled

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

WWE is currently still going ahead with hosting Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa Bay amidst coronavirus scare. Here's what Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have to share about the current situation in WWE.

All around the world, people are getting affected by the coronavirus outbreak! With 6500 deaths confirmed so far, everyone is taking precautions to stay safe and away from harm's way. This means movie and television shootings have been delayed, release dates have been pushed and music concerts and sporting events have been cancelled. However, WWE is staunchly going ahead with Wrestlemania 36 and put out a statement on the same. The Show of Shows will take place on April 5, 2020, at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay.

What do the WWE superstars think about this decision? Is there still a possibility of the WWE PPV getting cancelled? When Seth Rollins was asked about the same during an Instagram Live session, The Messiah replied, "WrestleMania, I don't know! Don't ask me questions I don't know! I am not in charge of that. I go where they tell me. This Monday, I'll be in Orlando at the PC doing RAW in front of nobody just like SmackDown was on Friday. Probably just how NXT will be on Wednesday. About WrestleMania. Nobody knows. It's all up in the air."

On the other hand, Becky Lynch spoke about the current scenario in WWE in her interview with TV Insider. "It's business as usual. I think we're constantly meeting different people. We're constantly shaking hands. We know to use hand sanitizer. We're always exposed to so many different bacteria in our lives and so many different countries. You can't freak out about any of this stuff. You have to continue on and hope for the best," Becky shared with TV Insider.

Meanwhile, if Wrestlemania 36 does take place, The Man will be taking on Shayna Baszler as she defends her RAW Women's Champion.

