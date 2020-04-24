WWE News: Here's what Vince McMahon has to say about the recent firings amidst the coronavirus pandemic

Wrestlers like Rusev and Drake Maverick were recently let go of by WWE to help compensate for the financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read below to know what Vince McMahon had to share on the recent WWE releases.

In some deeply upsetting news that shook the wrestling world, WWE released more than 30 employees at one-go, to help compensate for the financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement by WWE, the firings were said to be made because, "The Company's reductions of employee compensation and headcount result in an estimated monthly savings of USD 4 million along with cash flow improvement of USD 140 million primarily from the deferral in spending on the Company's new headquarters."

Finally, Vince McMahon is breaking his silence on the WWE releases and why it was a necessary move to safeguard his wrestling company. "Our first quarter financial performance was strong and largely unimpacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Now we are in the midst of unprecedented times, which require us to be especially nimble, creative and efficient in order to ensure the long-term value of WWE. We are taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our performers and staff as we produce content in new ways, engage fans with a much-needed diversion and operate effectively in this evolving environment," Vince McMahon shared via ComicBook, as WWE released their financial report for the first quarter of the 2020 fiscal year.

Meanwhile, many of the released wrestlers took to social media to react to the heartbreaking news. "I'm like everybody else where I probably didn't take this [COVID-19 pandemic] as seriously as it is at the beginning. But it's affecting people's lives, people's jobs, affecting the way people make a living," Drake Maverick said in a Twitter video to his fans.

