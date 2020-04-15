WWE News: Here's why Florida governor Ron DeSantis deems WWE as 'essential business' during the COVID 19 scare

WWE has legally been deemed an "essential business" and hence, can continue shooting live tapings, under careful supervision, amidst the COVID-19 scare. Read below to know why WWE was awarded this status during the quarantine period.

WWE is continuing about its shooting for weekly episodic television's live tapings in spite of the coronavirus scare and was recently deemed to be an "essential business" by Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Orange County (Florida) Mayor Jerry Demings. Jerry revealed, via ComicBook, that initially WWE was not deemed as an "essential business" but after conversing with the Governor's office regarding the Governor's order, they were then given the status of an "essential business," and hence, they are allowed to remain open even during the quarantine period.

It was fairly recent when Ron signed an order through the Division of Emergency Management which had three amendments that could be considered as an essential service. The first was programs pertaining to mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence and other urgent counseling. The second were employees at theme park and entertainment complexes, zoological parks and facilities and aquarium facilities. When it came to to the third amendment, it included, "employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience - including any athletes, entertainers, production team, executive team, media team and any other necessary to facilitate including services supporting such production - only if the location is closed to the general public." This would mean that WWE is legally deemed as an essential business as it clears the provision required in the third amendment.

"This essential service was added because it is critical to Florida's economy," officials had apparently revealed to CNN on the main reason why WWE is an "essential business" during the quarantine period.

Do you think it was the right call by the government to deem WWE an "essential business"? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, WWE put out a statement to ESPN regarding their decision to continue shooting the live tapings of RAW, SmackDown and NXT at WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University without an audience amidst the coronavirus outbreak. "We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times," WWE's statement to ESPN began and added, "We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance."

