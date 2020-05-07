WWE News: A huge hint dropped about CM Punk being the SmackDown mystery hacker; Wrestler REACTS

A recent tweet by WWE on FOX teased that ex-WWE wrestler and current WWE Backstage analyst, CM Punk, was the SmackDown mystery hacker. Read below to know how Punk hilariously reacted to the tease which would imply that he was making his highly-awaited WWE return.

WWE is still on work mode, especially as it's been deemed as an 'essential business,' amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The wrestling company is currently gearing up for the Money in the Bank PPV, which is taking place on Monday morning IST. An interesting storyline, which has been roaming around WWE SmackDown has to be about the mystery hacker, which is yet to be revealed. In between SmackDown, the mystery hacker has been threatening WWE superstars, with the simple words, 'The truth will be heard.'

During a recent WWE Backstage episode, the hosts Renee Young and Booker T, along with Christian and Paige, were interrupted by another similar message from the SmackDown mystery hacker. The video of the same was tweeted on the Twitter page of WWE on FOX. But what caught the attention of everybody was the tweet along with the video, which had, "Do I have everybody's attention now?" written upside down. The WWE Universe are very aware these exact words were famously made popular by ex-WWE wrestler and current WWE Backstage analyst, CM Punk, during one of his infamous pipebomb promos in 2011,

When wrestling fans quickly started speculating that Punk was the mystery hacker and that he would finally be making his much-awaited WWE return, the 41-year-old wrestler had the most hilarious response to the rumours. With a simple facepalm GIF, Punk may have put an end to the rumours.

Check out CM Punk's response to WWE on FOX's tweet teasing him as the SmackDown mystery hacker below:

The sarcastic king in CM Punk will live forever!

