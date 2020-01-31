WWE News: Hulk Hogan is all set to take the ring at Super ShowDown 2020

66-year-old Wrestling megastar Hulk Hogan is gearing up to enter the ring at WWE’s Super ShowDown 2020. Read on to know more.

Hulk Hogan is all set to make an appearance at WWE’s Super ShowDown 2020 event scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. The last time the wrestling superstar appeared on TV was during the last year’s Saudi Arabian event. At the event, the WWE megastar led a team of five-star wrestlers against a team of five led by his rival, Ric Flair, ComicBook reported. Last week, WWE confirmed that the event will take place on February 27. The officials also stated that the creative team is trying to put together a thrilling show.

The 66-year-old, who has been away from the mainstream wrestling scene for quite some time now, recently pushed for one last match at WrestleMania 36 during various interviews. The last time he locked horns with a competitor in a wrestling ring for WWE was in January 2012. Hogan participated in an Impact Wrestling live event. During an interview with Los Angeles Times, the wrestling giant revealed that he spoke with CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, about a possible comeback for one last match.

Hogan stated that he couldn’t live with himself knowing that his last match was with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. He mentioned that once he gets through his back surgery, he would work on getting back in shape would then talk to McMahon about getting back in the ring for one last retirement match. Talking about the possibility, the wrestler stated that if the retirement match happens, he would love to go against Vince. He also praised Vince for his great timing in the ring.

