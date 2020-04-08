WWE NEWS: Hulk Hogan says Coronavirus is God’s way of punishing people and maybe we don't need a vaccine

WWE superstar Hulk Hogan suggested that Coronavirus is God’s way of punishing people for not worshiping him. Read on to know more.

Hulk Hogan is raising eyebrows with his disturbing take on Coronavirus Pandemic which is taking the world by storm. The virus that originated in China, is currently haunting many across the world. Globally, about 1.3 million people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus and more than 74,500 have lost their lives, Johns Hopkins University reported. As the disease continues to spread rapidly, Hogan suggests that this is God’s way of punishing human beings for worshiping the wrong false idols.

The WWE superstar, in a post shared on his Instagram handle on April 7, suggested that we don’t need a vaccine to fight the ongoing pandemic, all we need is Jesus. “Word up, can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship,” the 66-year-old wrestler, who has 1.5 million followers on Insta, wrote in his caption. And he did not stop there, Hogan further claimed that God decided to shut down everything so that people would worship him.

“God said, ‘you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church,’" he added.

He then suggested that God will take away the Pandemic if people start worshiping him. "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land," he wrote.

