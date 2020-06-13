WWE News: Jeff Hardy throws urine in Sheamus' face during while signing Backlash contract on SmackDown

WWE star Jeff Hardy took his feud with Sheamus to a whole new level as he threw urine on Sheamus while signing the Backlash contract for their upcoming match. Read on to know more.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus came face to face on the latest episode of SmackDown to sign the contract ahead of the eagerly awaited Backlash match. While contract signing always turns out to be entertaining with wrestlers teasing their feud ahead of their matches, Jeff took it to a whole new level. The contact signing on the latest episode involved a urine test. Sheamus came with his doctor to administer the test. The wrestler kept on making fun of Hardy as he took the test.

He kept on repeating things like “don't be a loser like Jeff Hardy”, but Hardy ended up having the last laugh. Sheamus poked fun at Hardy and suggested that he should apologise to his family, all the while laughing at him, ComicBook reported. Reacting to his opponent’s comments, Hardy threw the container filled with urine right in Sheamus' face before signing the contract. Hardy then exited the wrestling ring without any further confrontation and left Sheamus fuming.

Last month, during a SmackDown episode, in what felt like news coverage, WWE featured Elias being stretchered in an ambulance after a car rammed into him. It was later revealed that it was Hardy's car. The storyline included the cops arresting the wrestler for driving under the influence. This led to the latest urine test angle. The upcoming pay-per-view event will take place on June 14, 2020, in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The event will also feature a match between Edge and Randy Orton.

