WWE News: Jim Ross says John Cena should be on WWE Mount Rushmore: I never worked with a more dedicated guy

WWE announcer Jim Ross believes John Cena deserves to be on WWE’s Mount Rushmore. Here’s what he had to say about the wrestling superstar.

Even though John Cena does not actively participate in wrestling matches, the wrestler is, beyond doubt, one of the most celebrated fighters in WWE. He was the face of the company for about 15 years before he decided to leave the wrestling ring to pursue an acting career. Just like Cena’s fans, WWE announcer Jim Ross believes that the Fast and Furious 9 deserves to be honoured for his remarkable contribution to the world of wrestling. In fact, Ross thinks Cena belongs on WWE's Mount Rushmore.

During the latest edition of Grillin' JR, Ross gushed about the 43-year-old wrestling star and said that he is the most dedicated wrestler he has ever worked with, Wrestling Inc reported. When asked if Cena should be on WWE's Mt. Rushmore, Ross said, “Oh hell yes, absolutely. From the get-go, I never worked with a more dedicated guy than John Cena. The greatest work ethic of any guy I've ever known in the wrestling business for sure simply meaning he didn't turn anything down but the covers,” he said.

“He did appearances, his Make-A-Wish total is astronomical, but John Cena was a very special guy,” he added. The announcer also stated that if Cena is not on WWE's Mount Rushmore, they should just knock it down. “If John Cena is not on the Mt. Rushmore of WWE stars, then there doesn't need to be a Mt. Rushmore. Knock it down, and build an apartment building or something because you don't need the mountain. He's on that mountain and he's very firmly in place,” Ross said.

