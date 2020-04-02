WWE News: John Cena believes that Roman Reigns deserves to be the face of the wrestling company like he was

In a recent interview, John Cena revealed that according to him, Roman Reigns, who many believe to be the Fast & Furious 9's successor in WWE, deserves to be the top face in the industry. Read below to know more about what John had to share on the same.

When The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin left WWE around the same time in 2003, it was the beckoning of a new era. With prospects like John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and Batista, Vince relied on the trusted shoulders of John Cena to become the top face of the wrestling company. And, that's exactly what John did for way more than a decade! Eventually, John started distancing himself from WWE to focus on his Hollywood career and is now working part-time for the company, which will always be his home.

After John, it was suggested that Roman Reigns could take over as the face of the modern era, but WWE hasn't defined him as the top face. Instead, there are several faces of the company instead of just one 'top dog,' all the pun intended! However, John believes that Roman deserves to be the top face of WWE! In his interview with Corey Graves for After The Bell podcast, via Sportskeeda, the 42-year-old wrestler shared, "Maybe Roman is flirting with that territory but it’s not like... Actually, Roman does an extremely good job at it, but we need something like that. We need a frontman to push forward and that’s where the era will get defined."

Do you think Roman Reigns deserves to be the face of WWE after John Cena? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Roman recently opted out of his Wrestlemania 36 match against Goldberg, for the Universal Championship, owing to health concerns as his immunocompromised state could prove detrimental, due to the coronavirus scare.

On the other hand, John will be having his hands full as he takes on Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend at Wrestlemania 36.

