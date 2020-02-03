WWE News: John Cena: Brock Lesnar is one of the most giving performers; that's the mark of a true professional

John Cena proclaimed in an interview that according to him, Brock Lesnar is the best in-ring performer of all time, in WWE. Read below to know why the Fast & Furious 9 star made this strong statement.

Royal Rumble 2020 saw Drew McIntyre winning the Men's Royal Rumble match, with the memorable moment being Brock Lesnar's elimination by The Scottish Psychopath. However, Brock too made headlines by entering in the No. 1 position and dominating with a staggering 13 eliminations which included Braun Strowman and Keith Lee. A WWE superstar, who was in awe of Brock's dominating act during the competitive match was none other than Fast & Furious 9 star John Cena, who stated to Sports Illustrated, "I think he's [Brock Lesnar] the best in-ring performer of all time."

Explaining his stance, John shared that Lesnar, in less than 30 minutes was able to establish himself, establish those around him, establish his WWE Championship as well as establish the importance of one event. Cena believes he doesn't have that skillset like the masterclass man Brock possesses to put on a clinic as the 42-year-old wrestler did at Royal Rumble 2020. "He believes so much in his presence, and he has such a definable presence you can't ignore him and he never wastes anyone's time and everything he does is special and everything he does meaningful and it's not all selfish," John added to SI.

"He's one of the most giving performers in the WWE and that is the mark of a true craftsman and a true professional. It was awesome to watch. My jaw dropped when I watched the Rumble," the 42-year-old wrestler concluded.

Do you agree with John Cena's praises for Brock Lesnar? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Fast & Furious 9, which will see John playing Jakob Torreto, Dom's (Vin Diesel) brother and rival, is slated to release on May 22, 2020.

