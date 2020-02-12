WWE News: John Cena confirmed to return on THIS date; could tease a probable Wrestlemania 36 match? 

Finally, John Cena is coming back home! The Fast & Furious 9 star will be returning to the wrestling world on WWE SmackDown in two weeks and the WWE Universe is elated to see the champ back in action. Read below for more details.

John Cena has been duly missed in WWE and the WWE Universe always gets excited when the superstar makes surprise returns to the wrestling company, which will always be his home sweet home. Except for a few minor appearances on live television, the last time we saw John compete in a WWE match was during the Raw episode of January 14, 2019. Breaking his own streak, for the first time in many, many years, Cena did not compete in a single PPV in 2019.

Now, there's some good news for Cenation as their idol is all set to make his WWE comeback as the wrestler will appear on SmackDown. Set your alarm for two weeks ahead as February 28, 2020, is THE date when John returns home. The breaking news was shared by WWE Backstage who amped up the comeback and now we're left wondering what the date is extremely close to the upcoming show of shows; Wrestlemania 36. There's also the question of who Cena might be feuding if he were to have a match on the April 5, 2020, PPV.

Check out WWE Backstage Team announcing John Cena's return to WWE below:

BREAKING NEWS:@JohnCena returns to @WWE on the February 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Zau9ZhhdBF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 12, 2020

Meanwhile, John recently confirmed that he was indeed going to attend Wrestlemania 36 as it takes place in Tampa, Florida, where the wrestler currently stays. For now, Cena will also be busy with the upcoming promotions of Fast & Furious 9, which is slated to release on May 22, 2020.

