WWE News: John Cena faces Bray Wyatt on SmackDown before their big WrestleMania 36 fight

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

John Cena and Bray Wyatt confronted each other on SmackDown before their upcoming WrestleMania 36 match. Here’s what they had to say.

Just like the fans were promised, John Cena made an appearance on the latest SmackDown show and things got all heated up when he confronted Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend at the event. WWE brought together Cena and Wyatt before their much-anticipated match scheduled for the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event which will take place on April 6, 2020. Giving a preview of just how spicy the fight is going to be, the show featured a verbal confrontation between the two WWE superstars.

Cena (42) appeared in the show to talk about his upcoming match. He said Wyatt has become lazy in the past couple of years and is not performing well. He said wrestlers can get lazy and fail to perform when given a chance, ComicBook reported. He also stated that instead of giving multiple chances to Wyatt, WWE should focus on its future and invest in talented wrestlers like McIntyre, Ciampa, Riddle and Ripley. Calling Wyatt overhyped, overvalued and over privileged, Cena asserted that he is looking forward to taking Bray out of the equation at WrestleMania once and for all.

Check out WWE's post here:

Cena said the fight will be uncomfortable to watch. As he was interacting with the crowd, Bray (32) walked into the ring to have a word with Cena. He said Cena craves attention and spotlight like an addict and does not care about anything else. Even though Cena said mean things about him, Wyatt stated that he is glad to see him back in the ring. He warned Cena that he will slaughter him at WrestleMania 36. ALSO READ: WWE News: John Cena reflects on performing in an empty stadium on SmackDown amid coronavirus pandemic

Read More