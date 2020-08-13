WWE News: John Cena on his EPIC Firefly Funhouse Match with Bray Wyatt: I always like to push the envelope

John Cena spoke candidly about his highly praised Firefly Funhouse Match against Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 36. Read below to know what the 43-year-old wrestler had to share on the same.

One of the best WWE matches in 2020 took place at Wrestlemania 36 and was between John Cena and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend. In what was coined as the Firefly Funhouse Match, the cinematic spectacle left the audience at home in complete awe. The two wrestlers went through different eras as we got to see Cena in his 'ruthless aggression' and 'Doctor of Thuganomics' phase. Inevitably, a mandible claw by The Fiend sealed the deal for John and since then, we haven't seen the 43-year-old wrestler in WWE.

During a candid chat with Sports Illustrated, The Suicide Squad star spoke about the epic bout sharing how he has had many experiences and stories in WWE where a lot of it has been about "embracing conflict and embracing the take of good versus evil." Moreover, Cena pointed out that the Firefly Funhouse Match isn't the first time he has done something like this. "For the viewing audience, it was the first time they’d seen a cinematic depiction of this, but this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a conflicted John Cena character. As with all the opportunities I get in WWE, I never try to be complacent and I always like to push the envelope," John revealed while noting that his Wrestlemania 36 match was an instance where they could do just that.

Cena thinks that he and Wyatt put forth a product that certainly got people's attention and got them talking. "It left a lot of question. It wasn’t just single-serving, it is something you can go back and watch and enjoy. Those are some of the best efforts," John added to SI.

Furthermore, Cena lauded Bray as well as Seth Rollins for doing a great, unbelievable job of "adapting to a crowdless environment" due to COVID-19.

