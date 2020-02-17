WWE News: John Cena to lock horns with Elias at Wrestlemania event? Find Out

John Cena might lock horns with Elias at WWE’s upcoming Wrestlemania event. Read on ton know more.

Ever since it was announced that John Cena will feature in WWE’s WrestleMania 36, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more details about his match and the opponent he would face in the ring. It was initially speculated that the 16-time world champion will enter the ring against Brock Lesnar but putting the rumours to rest, Paul Heyman announced that Lesnar is not interested in the match. Some other rumours suggested two potential opponents for Cena -- Bray Wyatt or Goldberg. And while all those matches sounded thrilling in theory and got Cena’s fans all excited, it seems like he won’t be locking horns with any of those wrestlers.

According to the latest reports, the wrestling star will be facing Elias at the event. According to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Cena will enter the ring against Elias in the highly anticipated match. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer suggested that WWE has very underwhelming plans for Cena’s comeback, Forbes reported. If the pairing sounds familiar, it is because the two were involved in non-match segments at each of the past two WrestleManias. Cena has been a part of every WrestleMania event since WrestleMania 19.

BREAKING NEWS:@JohnCena returns to @WWE on the February 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Zau9ZhhdBF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 12, 2020

Cena’s fans are eagerly waiting to catch the wrestler back in action. It’s been more than a year since he last entered the ring for a match. In his last few matches, the wrestler turned actor faced WWE stars like Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Roman Reigns. While he is not a regular participant, he is one of the few stars who return to WWE on a part-time basis. However, lately, he has made very few appearances in the show. The wrestler featured in just eight matches in 2019 and 28 matches in 2018.

