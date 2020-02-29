WWE News: John Cena to lock horns with The fiend for WWE Wrestlemania 36

John Cena is all set to enter the ring against The fiend for a WWE Wrestlemania 36 match. Read on to know more.

Get ready for an action-packed fight between John Cena and The fiend! On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Cena finally made his much-anticipated appearance on the show and was welcomed with cheers and chants. As the professional wrestler excitedly made his way to the ring, it felt like he never left and the fans couldn’t keep calm. Speaking to the audience, Cena addressed his future on WWE and asserted that even though he is currently doing other things in life, he will always be a WWE Superstar.

As he started to leave the ring, the wrestler promised his fans that it is just a goodbye for now and that he will be back in no time. Just before he exited the stage, he gave the crowd a salute, and instantly, the lights dropped. When they came back up, Fiend was standing behind him. He looked at Cena and pointed at the WrestleMania sign and the fans flipped out. As they started chanting “Yes” Cena reacted to the obvious challenge by giving a tip of the hat in response.

Check out John Cena's appearence here:

The fiend was last seen in WWE Super ShowDown 2020 event fighting against the Goldberg but ended up losing. However, his fans weren’t very pleased with the match. Even before the match started, speculations were that WWE had already decided that Goldberg will win Universal Championship for the second time. And that’s exactly what happened. Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend in a short and crisp match that left many fans confused and he did it with the help of his classic finishing move Jackhammer.

ALSO READ: WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Where to watch, full match card and last minute rumours

Credits :Twitter

Read More