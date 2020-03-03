WWE News: John Cena reflects on his WWE SmackDown return; Says ‘No matter where life takes me, WWE is home’

John Cena reflects on his WWE SmackDown return and coming up Wrestlemania 36 match with an emotional tweet. Here’s what he had to say.

Last week, John Cena finally made an appearance during the Friday Night SmackDown episode after staying away from the ring for a long time. During the episode, WWE even teased a fight between Cena and The Fiend for WWE Wrestlemania 36, and since then, that is all the fans are talking about. Cena recently issued his first public statement about his SmackDown return on Twitter. Thanking WWE for the opportunity the wrestler wrote, “Want to thank @WWEonFOX and more importantly @WWEUniverse for such an emotional experience on #Smackdown,” he tweeted.

“I went to Boston to say 'goodbye' but realized that no matter where life takes me, @WWE is always home. Now, onto #WrestleMania,” Cena added in his tweet. During his latest appearance on the show, the wrestler-turned-actor was welcomed with a lot of cheer. He entered the ring and interacted with the audience who have been eagerly waiting to see him back in action. Cena also addressed his future on the wrestling platform and asserted that even though he is currently doing other things in life, he will always be a WWE Superstar.

Check out John Cena’s tweet here:

Want to thank @WWEonFOX and more importantly @WWEUniverse for such an emotional experience on #Smackdown. I went to Boston to say ‘goodbye’ but realized that no matter where life takes me, @WWE is always home.

Now, onto #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/XFFPQg6bHR — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 3, 2020

The episode saw a very dramatic announcement of the Wrestlemania 36 match between Cena and Fiend. Before leaving the ring, Cena promised his fans that it is just a goodbye for now and that he will be back in no time. Just before he exited the stage, he gave the crowd a salute, and instantly, the lights dropped. When they came back up, Fiend was standing behind him. He looked at Cena and pointed at the WrestleMania sign and the fans flipped out. As they started chanting “Yes”, Cena reacted to the obvious challenge by giving a tip of the hat in response. ALSO READ: WWE: Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend seeks REVENGE from John Cena; explains why Wrestlemania 36 bout is necessary

