WWE News: John Cena reflects on performing in an empty stadium on SmackDown amid coronavirus pandemic

John Cena commented on performing in an empty stadium on WWE SmackDown amid coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what he had to say.

Keeping in mind the severity of the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, WWE decided to host its upcoming SmackDown show at a smaller venue without the live audience, which is usually the life of the show. The show, which was originally scheduled to take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, has now been moved to WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Before appearing in the SmackDown show, John Cena commented on what it would be like to perform in a stadium without the live audience cheering for him.

The wrestler turned actor has always asserted that the WWE fans and their loyalty towards the platform are what makes the show special. In a video posted on the official WWE Twitter account, the actor said that performing at an empty stadium for the first time would feel weird. He said he performs better when there are people around him and that he likes interacting with the crowd. He also added that he would be performing as a rookie and not a superstar.

Check out the video here:

EXCLUSIVE: @JohnCena prepares to return to the blue brand and comments on how weird it will be to do a show without the WWE Universe. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wa91hwmPLS — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2020

After WWE announced the changes in its SmackDown schedule, the rumours also suggested that WWE is considering cancelling its WWE WrestleMania 36 event. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 5,000 on March 14. As the infections continues to spread across the world, it is infected about 140,000 people. These alarming figures have forced governments and organisations to take some serious measures to avoid a global crisis. The disease has taken a toll on the entertainment industry and has led to the cancelation of many events, delay in film release date and suspended productions.

