WWE News: John Cena REVEALS he will attend WrestleMania in Tampa

Wrestling champion John Cena has revealed that he will attend the upcoming WWE WrestleMania in Tampa. Check out what he had to say about his appearance.

Ever since the trailer of John Cena and Vin Diesel starrer Fast & Furious 9 was dropped; it’s all the fans have been talking about. While the fans are pumped about watching Cena on big screens, they can’t help but wonder if he is planning on entering the wrestling ring anytime soon. Much to his fan’s delight, it is going to happen soon! During a press event organised for the promotion of f9, The wrestler turned actor confirmed that he will attend the upcoming WrestleMania event which is taking place in Tampa.

Speaking about the event, the actor stated that he lives in Tampa and since the event is taking place in the same city, he will definitely attend it. The actor also noted that while he will be present for the event, he is not yet sure what part he will play during the show. He said he cannot dictate the terms and would be grateful for any opportunity WWE gives him. He said that everything he has ever been as part of his WWE career has been equally rewarding for him.

The trailer was released on January 31 and in addition to Deisel’s Dominic Toretto, it brings back some of the other familiar faces that the fans were eagerly waiting to see back in action, including Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Han (Sung Kang). The trailer features the team coming together to kick start yet another thrilling journey. The trailer introduces Cena’s character as “a master thief, assassin, high-performance driver.” Adding extra spice to the plot, Jacob is joined by returning villain Cipher, played by Charlize Theron. The trailer also features fans’ favourite Han, back in the game.

