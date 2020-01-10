WWE News: John Cena REVEALS if he will make an appearance at Wrestlemania 36; WATCH VIDEO

John Cena revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he hasn't wrestled a single pay-per-view in 2019, which is a first for the 42-year-old wrestler. Read below to know what The Suicide Squad star had to say when asked about a possible appearance at the upcoming Wrestlemania 36.

John Cena recently made a fun appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he came to promote his upcoming film, Dolittle. Besides answering questions about The Suicide Squad, Jimmy Kimmel also spoke to the 42-year-old wrestler about his current equation with WWE. The last time we saw John Cena in WWE was for a rap segment with The Usos during the RAW Reunion along with his surprise appearance at Wrestlemania 35. John revealed in his interview with Jimmy that for the first time in his wrestling career, he hasn't wrestled a single pay-per-view in the year 2019.

"This is the first big transition... I've officially moved elsewhere, I'm not a regular player. WWE is still my heart. I'm still apart of the family. I still keep in touch with a lot of folks. I try my best to teach and mentor and help when I can. But man, I'm 42. I've been proud of the effort I've put forth, and I just want to make sure I never am in a position where paying customers to look at the effort and say, 'Eh, he's sticking around cause he's greedy.'" Cena confessed. However, in some good news, the Fast & Furious 9 star would love to be a part of Wrestlemania 36, which is taking place in Tampa, Florida, where the WWE wrestler resides.

Giving us a tease of a possible Wrestlemania 36 appearance, John added, "I always want to be a part of it. I always like for them to give me ideas and then kind of make it my own. I know we have had a small, large event called WrestleMania around the corner. It just so happens to be in Tampa. That's kinda where I live, so I'll be in the neighborhood. Suicide Squad should be done. But it's not like I call someone up and be like, 'I wanna be in WrestleMania.' Those spots are very coveted. There are performers that work all year, 250 shows a year, to earn those spots."

"I would love to earn one of those spots. And the way you do that is by Vince McMahon, the Head of Creative, calling up and going like, 'Hey pal! I'd like you to this,' and then I say, 'Yes sir!' Then I put my own spin on it," Cena concluded.

Check out John Cena's full interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below:

Who do you want to see John Cena wrestle in Wrestlemania 36? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: WWE News: John Cena REACTS to Randy Orton challenging him to a match at Wrestlemania 36

Meanwhile, Dolittle is slated to release in India on January 17, 2020.

Read More