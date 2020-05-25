WWE News: Is John Cena the secret donor who donated USD 40,000 to late wrestler Shad Gaspard's family?

To help out late, former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard's family, a GoFundMe campaign was kickstarted and many clues suggest that it was John Cena, who was the secret donor to donate USD 40,000 to help attain the goal of USD 100,000.

In a series of unfortunate events, former WWE superstar and Cryme Tyme member Shad Gaspard passed away on May 20, 2020. Shad, his wife Siliana and their 10-year-old son Aryeh visited Venice Beach, Los Angeles, where Gaspard and his son were pulled by a riptide. When the lifeguards came to Gaspard's rescue, the 39-year-old wrestler requested them to save his son first. While Aryeh was ultimately saved, Shad couldn't be found anywhere. After three days, the LA County Fire Department found a body washed up on the beach and confirmed that it was in fact Shad's body.

A GoFundMe campaign was kickstarted for Gaspard's surviving family to help them out with the funeral and other expenses. Shad's friends and fans got together to achieve the USD 100,000 goal which had a significant chunk coming from a secret donor, who donated USD 40,000. While the name of the donor was not revealed, instead the account was named as CTC RIP. WWE fans were quick to note that the mystery donor could be John Cena owing to the clue derived from CTC. In 2008, Shad and JTG aka Cryme Tyme had formed a short-lived faction with John called CTC (Cryme Tyme Cenation). This particular acronym has convinced fans that it was John who made the donation to Gaspard's family.

Moreover, TMZ reported that Cena had a close equation with the late wrestler and had told various people that he wanted to do something for his family.

That's not all! Cena also posted a throwback picture of the CTC crew, during an episode of WWE RAW, on Instagram, where the trio is seen vandalising JBL's famous limo by spray-painting, 'CTC' on the car.

Check out John Cena's tribute to Shad Gaspard on IG below:

Rest in peace, Shad Gaspard.

Other wrestling figures who donated to the GoFundMe campaign for Shad's family included Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and AEW CEO, Tony Khan. Gaspard's memorial was held on May 22 at Venice Beach.

