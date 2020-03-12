WWE News: John Cena will return to WWE SmackDown; Details Inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

WWE has confirmed that John Cena will appear on the upcoming to WWE SmackDown. Read on to know more.

WWE has announced that John Cena will appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown before locking horns with Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend at WrestleMania 36. The company is trying to hype Cena’s rivalry against Wyatt before the big match to add some extra drama. The Friday Night SmackDown will also feature Jeff Hardy and Paige. The 42-year-old actor-wrestler made his much-anticipated appearance on SmackDown earlier this month after a long break. He also teased his WrestleMania match against Wyatt.

Cena was welcomed with a lot of cheer. He entered the ring and interacted with the audience who were eagerly waiting to see him back in action. Just before he exited the stage, he gave the crowd a salute, and instantly, the lights dropped. When they came back up, Fiend was standing behind him. He looked at Cena and pointed at the WrestleMania sign and fans flipped out. As they started chanting “Yes”, Cena reacted to the obvious challenge by giving a tip of the hat in response.

Check out WWE's announcement here:

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena will be on #SmackDown this Friday night! What will the 16-time World Champion have to say in response to his #WrestleMania opponent?https://t.co/DR9nmxyXDw — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2020

Following the appearance on the show, he issued a public statement about his SmackDown return on Twitter. Thanking WWE for the opportunity the wrestler wrote, “Want to thank @WWEonFOX and more importantly @WWEUniverse for such an emotional experience on #Smackdown,” he tweeted. Meanwhile, it is being speculated that while WWE is making all these grand plans for WrestleMania, the event might not take place because of the Coronavirus outbreak. In his recent podcast, Wrestler Ryback asserted that he has discussed the issue with some WWE stars and they think the company will cancel this year’s event, Ring Side News reported.

